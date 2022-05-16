There is a "rapidly evolving situation" in Canberra's jail, with 47 male detainees positive to COVID-19 as of Monday at 8am.
An additional 160 inmates at the Alexander Maconochie Centre may have been exposed to COVID positive detainees during their infectious period, the Justice and Community Safety Directorate has said.
"An increase in COVID-19 positive detainees was anticipated as day six tests were undertaken on detainees considered high-risk exposures," a spokesperson said.
"The centre is not in full lockdown and reasonable movement is being provided to detainees in consultation with Canberra Heath Services."
There were 384 people in the jail on Monday morning.
All female detainees have been tested for the virus but none have tested positive, the justice directorate said.
There were fifteen jail workers on COVID leave, but none who are known to have been infected because of the jail outbreak.
In-person family visits will remain restricted until at least May 18.
"All detainees have access to phone and computers in their accommodation areas. These devices can be used to maintain contact with family whilst in-person visitations have been suspended," a justice spokesperson said.
"Legal and welfare visits services are continuing. [The jail] is well placed to enable legal and welfare engagement strategies as was practiced during mandatory lockdowns."
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
