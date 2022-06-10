The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Can you help little William Johns and his family?

By Megan Doherty
June 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Johns. Picture: Supplied

A Canberra family who has temporarily relocated to Ronald McDonald House in Sydney so their eight-year-old son can receive cancer treatment has been left stranded after their car was hit by another vehicle and is likely a write-off.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.