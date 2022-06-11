Construction has started on stage two of the bikeway along Battye Street in Bruce to connect Belconnen Town Centre to the University of Canberra, Radford College and the Canberra Institute of Technology's Bruce campus.
The new off-road cycle path will run along the eastern side of Haydon Drive from College Street towards Purdie Street and link with the first stage, which begins on Coulter Drive in Florey and continues along Joynton Smith Drive to the Belconnen Town Centre.
The first stage was completed two years ago.
The Belconnen Bikeway Project is jointly funded by the Australian government and ACT government.
ACT Transport and City Services Minister Chris Steel said the cycleway extension would provide a protected cycleway from the University of Canberra through the AIS and into the city, better linking two of Canberra's major employment and residential hubs.
The ACT government plans to release the ACT government's draft active travel plan for community consultation and input in the next few months, which will look at further bikeway routes in and around the city.
In its 2022-23 budget submission to the ACT government, lobby group Pedal Power ACT, which has 6000 members, called for capital expenditure on dedicated active travel infrastructure to be a minimum of $20 million, or 20 per cent of the territory's roads and parking budget.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
