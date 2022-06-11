The Canberra Times
Belconnen Town Centre, University of Canberra and CIT Bruce linked by bike path.

By Peter Brewer
June 11 2022
Cyclists in the Belconnen and Bruce areas are in for a boost. Picture: Karleen Minney

Construction has started on stage two of the bikeway along Battye Street in Bruce to connect Belconnen Town Centre to the University of Canberra, Radford College and the Canberra Institute of Technology's Bruce campus.

