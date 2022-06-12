Iryna Dvoskina loves her new life in Australia.
But every now and then, she longs for a return to her old life in Ukraine.
They're emotions that have been particularly strong throughout this year.
While she sits in safety in Canberra, Dvoskina's friends face a fight for their lives amid the Russian invasion.
"On one side, I feel extremely lucky that I am in Australia," Dvoskina said.
"On the other side, I think maybe they need me more over there.
"It's heartbreaking. I am talking to friends every day, to my former athletes, asking how they are. I'm helping them financially, I'm trying to do my bit."
After seven years as the Ukrainian athletics Paralympics coach, Dvoskina moved to Australia in 2003 to work at the AIS.
Since then, Dvoskina has enjoyed a golden run of success and developed a generation of Paralympic stars.
Her athletes include the likes of Heath Francis, Evan O'Hanlon, Chad Perris and James Turner.
Overall, Dvoskina's pupils have won 67 medals at major championships.
Through sport she has also helped para-athletes become better people, enabling them to thrive in everyday life despite the numerous challenges those with disabilities face.
It's for this commitment to coaching and development that Dvoskina has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia.
It's an honour that came as a shock to the coach, the 63-year-old dedicating her life to helping others win awards rather than chasing them herself.
"It's rewarding watching athletes develop as athletes and as people," Dvoskina said. "It's the same with the coaches I mentor, watching them grow in their knowledge and their athletes improve as well.
"It's very challenging, we don't have one textbook we can follow. I'm coaching so many athletes with different disabilities. I have to be knowledgeable in physiology, anatomy, biomechanics, neurology, engineering, it requires a lot of knowledge."
Dvoskina's move into coaching was almost preordained.
The daughter of a legendary coach, Iryna followed her idol into the profession.
"My mum is my biggest inspiration," Dvoskina said.
"She was one of the best coaches in Ukraine. She was an amazing person, an amazing coach.
"My parents never pushed me, I was free to do what I liked to do and life moved me to coaching, maybe it was in my genetics."
After moving to Australia without knowing a word of English, Iryna has made this country home.
She spent countless hours learning the language, the customs, the traditions and gained citizenship.
Dvoskina swells with pride when her athletes stand on top of the podium and Advance Australia Fair rings out throughout the track.
But through it all, Ukraine will always hold a special place in Dvoskina's heart.
When the war is over, she hopes to return home to help those injured in the conflict adapt to their new lives.
"I have experience working with amputee athletes, maybe I need to be there to teach people how to walk or help them get stronger so they can use prosthetic legs.
"Maybe I will go there when the war is finished to help out."
