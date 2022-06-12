The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Queen's Birthday 2022 Honours List: Iryna Dvoskina receives OAM

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
June 12 2022 - 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paralympics coach Iryna Dvoskina has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Iryna Dvoskina loves her new life in Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.