Zed Seselja v David Pocock: Australian Electoral Commission to declare ACT Senate seats result

Harley Dennett
Lucy Bladen
By Harley Dennett, and Lucy Bladen
Updated June 13 2022 - 8:08pm, first published 7:30pm
Zed Seselja was first elected to the Senate in 2013 and held onto the seat for the next two elections. Picture: James Croucher

Moderate members within Canberra Liberals branches will push for fresh reforms aimed at renewal, as the official count of the ACT Senate race finishes Tuesday with Senator Zed Seselja widely tipped to lose his seat.

