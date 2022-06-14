A man is behind bars after being "apprehended in nearby bushes" following an alleged police pursuit, which ended with a wheel being shorn off a crashed car.
Darren Douglas Powell, 48, has been charged with a string of offences including reckless driving, following the chase in Molonglo and Weston Creek on Monday morning.
Powell appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, also charged with failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified, using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, using incorrect registration plates, and possession of stolen property, a knife in a public place and methamphetamine.
He did not enter pleas or apply for bail.
Powell was allegedly driving a silver Holden Astra when he failed to stop for police, and proceeded along John Gorton Drive and Cotter Road.
Police say Powell then lost control near Dunrossil Drive, entering the median strip, colliding with a street sign, shearing off a wheel and crashing into a gutter near the Dudley Street intersection.
The Chifley man allegedly fled the scene and was apprehended in nearby bushes after being pursued by police.
Police believe items located in the vehicle, including gas water heaters, were recently stolen from building sites.
ACT Policing is encouraging any victims of building site thefts, or anyone else with information, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Powell is due to appear in court again on July 5.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
