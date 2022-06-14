The Canberra Times
Darren Douglas Powell apprehended in bushes after police pursuit ends in crash

By Soofia Tariq
Updated June 14 2022 - 2:43am, first published 2:00am
Darren Powell, who has been charged with a string of offences after a police pursuit on Monday morning in Molonglo and Weston Creek. Picture: Facebook.

A man is behind bars after being "apprehended in nearby bushes" following an alleged police pursuit, which ended with a wheel being shorn off a crashed car.

