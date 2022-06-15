The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Damien Pignolet features in these French-inspired meal kits from Be Inspired just in time for Bastille Day

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
June 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damien Pignolet is the chef-patron of some of Sydney's finest French restaurants of the past 40 years, from the iconic Claudes to Cleopatra in the Blue Mountains and the timeless Bistro Moncur. Picture: Supplied

Ever fancied sitting down to dinner with renowned French chef Damien Pignolet? Perhaps in a little bistro on the banks of the Seine in Paris, listening to a little Edith Piaf, discussing whether you'll next head to the Cote d'Azur or Lyon. Or maybe that's just my pipe dream.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.