Are these cookies from Biggie Boy Canberra's best kept secret? Possibly.
Either way, these bad boys (or should we say, Biggie Boys) are not your average cookies. And yes, I do say cookies and not biscuits, because these are very much based off a New York-style cookie.
What is a New York-style cookie, you ask? Well firstly, it's huge and an absolute breed of their own. They also tend to be both crunchy and soft at the same time, and often come with some sort of stuffing.
Take Biggie Boy's Nutella cookie for example. One of the original creations from when they opened last year, it's become a staple on the bakery's menu; with Lindt chocolate and sea salt through the dough, the dough surrounds a gooey Nutella centre. (Remember the phrase "beauty is on the inside"? This is the cookie representation of that.)
And the man we have to thank for such beauty? Biggie Boy owner Matt Yuri - a Canberra chef who put in hours, days, weeks in the kitchen perfecting the cookie base.
"The recipes themselves, took me forever to work out," he says.
"Before even launching Biggie Boy I reckon I made maybe two or three hundred cookies. And that was making versions of the recipe, changing different things and figuring the dough out.
"Then from there, each flavour gets its own dough with its own mix ins."
The difference to Biggie Boy is not just in the delicious cookie product. It's also in how you get access to said cookies.
For the moment, the only place you can get these cookies is online, at biggieboy.com.au, with them shipped to anywhere in Australia.
"I wanted to get into the e-commerce space," Yuri says.
"E-commerce is the future, right? Not necessarily for food per se but I wanted a different platform where I was in control of it a lot more and direct to consumer. And this was just one way to get my foot in and feel that to even see if it was for me.
"I take people through the process every single day [on social media], and I gain so much from that. Even last week I had like a pandan, white chocolate one and a matcha one to put it up for a vote for what people wanted me to make."
For the record - and despite Yuri being worried that people wouldn't know what it was - the pandan cookie won.
This week sees the addition of a bright purple ube cookie - which is a Southeast Asian flavour that has a nutty vanilla taste.
Those who follow Biggie Boy on Instagram won't find this as a surprise. As always, Yuri shared the creation of the cookie on his Instagram Stories ahead of its release.
The flavour joins others such as the triple-decker cookie - double choc cookie dough, salty caramel fudge filling and choc brownie topper - the Biscoff and white chocolate cookie, and the red velvet.
But in light of all this, it does beg the question, what makes the perfect cookie?
"Depends. It's so subjective, right?" Yuri says.
"I'd say quality ingredients and, it's cliche, but the care that goes into it. I probably spent a little bit more time, even just in the way they're rolled and everything. It's not just like slapped together. I'm probably a little bit more meticulous than most.
"So I'd say quality ingredients, care, and then flavour profile and balance."
For those who prefer to buy their baked goods old school - aka in person - Biggie Boy will be hosting pop-up stalls in the coming weeks in Kingston. Yuri says to keep an eye on their socials for more details.
There are plans for a physical store at some point in the future, at which point Yuri says he will look at extending Biggie Boy's offerings to include things other than their cookies.
"I'll definitely expand from the cookies but the cookies are just so good. I needed one simple product that people could identify the brand with," he says.
"There are a lot of cookie brands, here and even outside of, like, Canberra. The differences between mine and a lot of other ones ... it's just my chef background. I like to think I put a little bit more effort and even just use ingredients that are of a higher calibre."
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
