There's something new that's been going on at Joe's Bar in Kingston.
The East Hotel local has had completely revamped its menu, thanks to the installation of the pizza oven of your nonna's dreams.
Already affectionately known as the sister to the one living next door at Agostini's, the Marana Forni pizza oven's installation and accompanying new menu from chef Francesco Balestreiri comes just in time for Joe's to celebrate its seventh birthday next month.
A few of the new dishes are an oozy oven-baked Taleggio with truffle, a morish focacciavbolla and slow-cooked beef ribs with vino cotto.
Ten new pizzas have been created with the likes of the Burrata with prosciutto, olives; the Montana with speck, pumpkin, buffalo mozzarella and basil; the Nera with pork and fennel sausage, cavolo nero and chili; and the Peperonata - red peppers, pancetta, basil and mozzarella.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
