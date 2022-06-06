The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Joe's Bar revamps menu thanks to new pizza oven at Kingston's East Hotel

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated June 6 2022 - 11:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chef Francesco Balestreiri with the new pizza oven at Joe's Bar. Picture: Adam McGrath

There's something new that's been going on at Joe's Bar in Kingston.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.