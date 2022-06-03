The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Teletubbies bar heads to Canberra, bringing with it Telletubbyland pop-up set and '90s nostalgia

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated June 3 2022 - 2:55am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Teletubbies pop-up bar is coming to Canberra. Picture: Supplied

When you think bar, you don't think Teletubbies. Except, in this instance.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.