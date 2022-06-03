When you think bar, you don't think Teletubbies. Except, in this instance.
The Magical World of Teletubbies - the upcoming bar from Hidden events - is heading to Canberra.
Relive your childhood dreams - with a cocktail in hand this time - and step into the Telletubbyland set that will be built in a yet-to-be-revealed location.
As the sun-baby on the horizon giggles, you'll be treated to an unexpected joyful Teletubbies-themed fun. Sip on a Tubby Custard cocktail and nibble some Tubby Toast while a DJ spins some '90s throwbacks.
If you're lucky, you may even see one of the Teletubbies.
Tickets start from $10 and include a 90-minute session in the bar, a themed cocktail (or mocktail) on arrival, nostalgic fun and games, Tubby surprises and more.
July 31. For tickets go to explorehidden.com.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
