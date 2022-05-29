The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The Canberra Comedy Club moves to Verity Lane Market, starts doing double headline shows

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
May 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Ryan and Ivan Aristeguieta will both headline Canberra Comedy Club's first show at Verity Lane Market. Pictures: Supplied

There's nothing more stereotypical of a comedy club than a brick wall.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.