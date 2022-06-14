In one of the most highly anticipated election races, the Australian Electoral Commission finally declared independent David Pocock as the winner of the ACT's Senate race against Liberal senator Zed Seselja.
Advertisement
"Today, the extraordinary movement of people we brought together across the ACT made history," Mr Pocock said.
"For the first time, we have an independent voice representing our community in the federal parliament."
While there were cheers all round from Pocock supporters, it was looking quite different for Liberals across the capital as Mr Seselja sent a lengthy letter to supporters following confirmation of his Tuesday defeat.
In his letter, Mr Seselja said losing government and the ACT Senate seat "is a bitter blow", but "in politics, things change very quickly" and the party's fortunes would be quickly restored under new Liberal leader Peter Dutton.
"People will write off the Liberal Party as they did in 2007, but we will be back here in the ACT and nationally," he said.
Down the coast, the announcement of the federal seat of Gilmore has stalled, with the Australian Electoral Commission deferring the official result.
"As counting has progressed over the past couple of weeks, my scrutineers have raised concerns in relation to certain aspects of the process, particularly the scrutiny of informal votes," he said.
"Given the close result, I believe there are strong grounds for a recount and I have submitted a request to the Australian Electoral Commissioner."
Meanwhile in the housing market, a new milestone has been hit as the collective value of Australia's 10.8 million residential housing stock has topped $10 million for the first time.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics said the value of dwellings rose $221.2 billion in the March quarter, lifting the total value to $10.2 trillion.
Exciting/terrifying times for first home buyers, cue the unsolicited advice about how it's time to cut avo toast from that weekly budget if you want to save up a deposit...
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Advertisement
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.