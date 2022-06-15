That is not to say that complexity and systems thinking can't help us understand the world. Complex systems scientists look at the overall behaviour of collections of things, each of them with their own individual behaviours - people in a society, businesses in an economy, nerves in a brain - and they have made great strides in the last half century, even as their technical jargon, like "tipping points", has percolated (another piece of technical jargon) into the outside world.

