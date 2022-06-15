The Canberra Times
Opinion

Don't let the CIT contract tarnish your view of complex systems thinking

By Roger Bradbury
June 15 2022 - 7:30pm
Complexity and systems thinking has significantly increased our understanding of pandemics, war, economics and more. Picture: Shutterstock

The kerfuffle about the Canberra Institute of Technology's contract with a "complexity and systems thinker" is entirely reasonable. The contractor apparently is to help CIT become "a system that learns" through developing its "iterative capacity to cycle through adaptive/renewal processes across multiple spatial and temporal scales".

