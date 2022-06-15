Boho Luxe Market is a "magical event with a festival vibe, that features the work of modern bohemian brands and glamping businesses from Melbourne, Adelaide, Byron Bay and Brisbane".
It's on at Exhibition Park in Canberra from Friday to Sunday. Opening times are Friday (5pm to 9pm), Saturday (10am to 5pm) and Sunday (10am to 4pm). All in the Budawang pavilion.
Everything from creative workshops to sound healings to cacao ceremonies. Also boho wedding inspo and lots of stalls selling all kinds of handmade items.
Food and drink also on site, including fresh juice, tacos and gluten-free doughnuts.
Enjoy free kids workshops on Saturday and Sunday from 10.15am with Tiny Creatures & Co
There is also a range of psychic readers, with Psychic Angels Australia, The Psychic Pinup, Amanda Harris Healing and Rhonda's Readings Australia on hand over the weekend.
Entry is $5. Tickets via eventbrite.com.au Book here
