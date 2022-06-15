Low-paid workers and senior bureaucratic figures are both set to receive a pay rise in line with inflationary cost of living pressures.
Following a decision by the Fair Work Commission on Wednesday, more than 2.6 million Australians will get a $40 a week pay rise from July 1. It is a 5.2 per cent increase for the country's lowest-paid workers to deal with inflation sitting at 5.1 per cent.
Advertisement
This means the minimum wage will now sit at $812.60 per week, or $21.38 per hour, which will aim to assist with reeling consumer confidence.
It was also decided on Tuesday that federal parliamentarians, judges and senior public servants will receive a pay increase by 2.75 per cent from July 1.
To justify the wage increase, the Remuneration Tribunal said its primary focus was to provide "competitive and equitable" wages appropriate for the roles and sufficient to attract people of "calibre".
Meanwhile in the world of electricity and gas shortages, the national electricity market has been suspended as the market operator says it has become impossible to operate within the rules.
In a note issued on Wednesday, the Australian Energy Market Operator said it had suspended the electricity spot market in NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria until further notice.
"It has become impossible to operate the spot market in accordance with the provisions of the rules," the operator said.
Outside of domestic issues, Foreign Minister Penny Wong continues to be busy as she will visit the Solomon Islands and New Zealand in her third Pacific trip since being sworn in last month.
It will be the first trip from an Australian minister following the signing of a Sino-Solomons security pact as China continues to push for a region-wide security agreement.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.