The Informer: Pay rises on the way for lowest-paid workers

Olivia Ireland
Olivia Ireland
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:52am, first published 6:50am
Low paid workers are set for a pay increase.

Low-paid workers and senior bureaucratic figures are both set to receive a pay rise in line with inflationary cost of living pressures.

