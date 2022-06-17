I understand from my professional experience that there was a very real need to give the Lebanese investigation a chance before the international community intervened. However, all we have seen over the past 22 months in Lebanon is delays, due process violations and political interference. It is abundantly clear now that the Lebanese authorities - the same authorities who knew the ammonium nitrate was stored unsafely at the port and posed a risk to the city - will do absolutely anything to ensure the investigation is not completed. They will stop at nothing to ensure the culprits, not the victims, are protected and never brought to justice.