A Melba woman allegedly kept a snake in her house where she was also suspected to be keeping drugs, including methylamphetamine and cannabis, and a homemade Taser.
Lucinda Anne Bates, 51, did not appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday but her lawyer entered not guilty pleas on her behalf to charges of possessing a drug of dependence for sale or supply, possessing a prohibited weapon and keeping a non-exempt animal.
Police officers executed a search warrant at Bates' house in May, where they allegedly located a three-metre-long jungle jag python, "two large crystalline rocks" of methylamphetamine, 1kg of dried cannabis, a hydroponic growing system, a homemade taser and cash suspected to be the proceeds of crime.
ACT Parks and Conservation Service staff attended and confirmed no appropriate licence was held to keep the snake, which they removed from the home.
Police also seized two piles of cash, totalling $7780, two sets of digital scales, clip seal bags, and two books with alleged ledgers of drug sales and purchases.
When questioned by officers, Bates allegedly said: "I don't deal drugs, people ask me to source it and I go get it for them and they come get it from me."
Bates was on a good behaviour order at the time, which she allegedly breached.
In court on Thursday morning, magistrate Beth Campbell questioned: "What is a non-exempt animal?"
Legal Aid lawyer, Jeremy Banwell, who represented Bates, replied he was "not entirely sure".
Prosecutor Julia Churchill cleared the confusion, answering: "It was a python."
Bates, who was refused bail following her arrest late last month, will remain in custody ahead of her next scheduled court appearance on July 28.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
