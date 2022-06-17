McIntyre is a treasure to the Canberra arts scene, not for her only her own work, but for the contribution she has made, including as a past president of the Strathnairn Arts Association and volunteer work with many organisations including Craft ACT. She also taught at the School of Art and was the sub-dean - the person, Hayne says, "who provided the emotional support for the students", clear in McIntyre's warm and nurturing nature.