Alaalatoa confident Wallabies on path to long-term success

When the Wallabies assembled in camp on Thursday they had their eye on conquering England in their upcoming Test series.
But the squad also had their sights firmly set on a pair of bigger goals looming in the distance.
The Bledisloe Cup, of course, is a primary target for the Wallabies each year and optimism is high that this team can secure the trophy for the first time since 2002.
Also on the radar is the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Australia confident they are building nicely towards the showcase event.
While a series victory over the All Blacks has eluded the Wallabies, they have enjoyed positive results against other Test nations throughout the past year.
Australia were unbeaten against South Africa and Argentina in last year's Rugby Championship. The spring tour did not go exactly to plan, but there were promising signs in tough circumstances.
For Wallabies veteran Allan Alaalatoa, there is a sense within the squad that something special is brewing.
"I look back on last year's spring tour and even with the losses we had, it showed a huge growth within our team," the Brumbies skipper said. "There's no excuses there, but in a lot of those games we had players sent off for a large period of time.
"What we saw in those games was 14 boys on the field wanting to get the win for each other, for the jersey. It's testament to the culture we have, that Dave (Rennie) is trying to build within the squad.
"A large amount of those boys from last year are still in the squad. We don't have to start from scratch, we can continue to build on what we have and then make some shifts on the field using those learnings."
While there is plenty of optimism about the Wallabies' progress, the players themselves recognise there is still plenty to be done before they are at the All Blacks' level.
Among the areas to focus on is consistency, the England Test series providing an opportunity to put together three complete performances in quick succession.
From there, the Wallabies can start to build some momentum heading into the Rugby Championships and flyhalf James O'Connor said the next month is crucial to lay the platform for long-term success.
"We want to build on what we did last year," O'Connor said. "It was a good start, but we've discussed in this group there's plenty to work on. We went through our game parameters and levelled ourselves up against the rest of the world and some of the power nations and we were missing the mark quite a bit in key areas.
"From my perspective, the goal is consistency every week. It's not having one huge performance and then dipping down. You want to be a well-oiled machine when you get on that field, so everyone knows you're going to perform as a group each time.
"It's a start with England, they're going to come over strong, they've got a good squad, plenty of players to pick from. From our perspective, we're focusing on ourselves and then we'll go from there."
Australian coach Dave Rennie has just two weeks to prepare his side for the first Test in Perth on July 2.
The Wallabies are looking to snap an eight-game winless streak against England that stretches back to 2016.
Given the limited time to prepare for the series, Rennie is unlikely to experiment too much before nailing down his matchday 23 for the opening encounter.
"Over the last period of time, what the coaching staff have done has been putting a team together," Alaalatoa said. "They'll have some inkling of the team they feel will be best to play the first Test.
"Obviously it will all come down to how we all turn up over the next week. We don't have much time in terms of prep, so they'll be pretty clear on who they want to play, but the boys still have to earn their spot. Even if you've been there for a while, nothing's ever concrete."
