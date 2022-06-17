New faces, in the flesh and friendly. Make that very friendly.
National cabinet has returned for the first time since the federal election. And it is off the remote cameras and in all dimensions in Canberra.
The COVID-19 pandemic may still be top of the agenda through the focus on health funding, but the grouping of the nation's leaders are almost at pains to say Commonwealth, state and territory relations are now fundamentally different.
There have been a few personnel changes over the past few months, but the most obvious national cabinet switch-out has been at the top with Anthony Albanese now chairing the grouping and the country.
There were smiles, a touch of backslapping over Mark McGowan pitching the wonders of WA and the word "refreshing" was offered during the post-meeting press conference more than once.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is clearly enjoying the absence of Scott Morrison.
"It's a refreshing change to be able to discuss health," she told reporters. "Previously, we've tried to get this on the agenda. We've got a Prime Minister who listens and understands that health is a big issue and it's a national issue that's affecting everybody across our nation."
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet also described the meeting as "refreshingly" collaborative and spoke about the "too hard basket" being cracked open.
The health funding extended until the end of the year, secured at the meeting, has been described in some quarters as the Prime Minister bowing to demands from the states.
Maybe it is and maybe it is what he said he would introduce during the election campaign: a Bob Hawke-consensus or unifying style of governing.
Or perhaps it is the pandemic reality. Health systems around the nation remain under strain with about 3,000 people in hospital with COVID-19. Australians are still getting very sick and are dying. Elective surgeries are on backlog.
"It clearly isn't over yet. And it would be very brave to suggest that you can make that projection," the Prime Minister said.
But as agreeable as Mr Albanese may seem, he has "made very clear" there is no massive pool of money with the government "inheriting $1 trillion of debt".
"There are fiscal pressures on the Commonwealth which people understand," he said.
There were no decisions about COVID vaccines, particularly about fourth shots for the general population or for first shots children under 5 years. They are under consideration. But it would be a mistake to regard Friday as just about funding. Reform has begun to try to get more patients out of emergency departments when they perhaps should go to their GPs.
And it was not just health, it was support to progress a referendum for a constitutionally enshrined Voice to Parliament, concern of the "challenge that's there from energy markets which are well-known at the moment" and skills shortages.
But one thing appears to have remained for all the talk before the election: national cabinet secrecy.
Mr Albanese in opposition accused Mr Morrison of being "obsessed with secrecy," and Mark Dreyfus had indicated to The Canberra Times that Labor would not block access to national cabinet documents.
But asked on Friday whether it was discussed with first ministers that secrecy would end, the Prime Minister said "no" and would not elaborate.
The first backflip of First Ministers.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
