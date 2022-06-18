Friendly faces helping Neville find feet in Wallabies camp

It can be a bit daunting walking into Wallabies camp as an uncapped debutant. Even when you're 33 years old.
So having 14 of your closest mates and a mentor alongside you makes things slightly easier.
That's been Cadeyrn Neville's experience this week, the towering lock seeing plenty of familiar faces, and Brumbies teammates, around the team hotel.
But beyond socialising, the presence of ACT players and former coach Dan McKellar, now the Wallabies' full-time forwards coach, has allowed for a smooth transition on the field.
Instead of learning a whole new set of plays, Neville is simply adapting what he already knows to a new environment.
It's this knowledge, that could smooth the path to the veteran's Test debut against England in two weeks' time.
"Structure-wise there's a lot of similarities (to the Brumbies)," Neville said. "That's a big help for us.
"We can come in, there's a few things that are really the same thing with different names.
"Whenever you've got to make a shift, the more you're familiar with it already, it makes it a lot easier."
While yet to feature in the international arena, Neville isn't taking a backwards step as preparations for the first Test ramp up.
A member of the Brumbies' lethal lineout and powerful scrum, the forward is confident the Wallabies can take it to the English at the set piece.
It's a battle, he says, the Australian pack is relishing.
"We're licking our lips at the opportunities we're seeing and what would be strong parts of their game, the ways we can take it on and disarm them," he said.
"At the set piece we definitely want to take them on and even do some damage.
"Their kicking game is massive, if we can get at them a step before they're able to kick it and make that less effective, we'll do that."
Had life turned out differently, Neville could have made his Test debut a decade ago.
An elite rower who only took up rugby union in 2009, the lock burst on to the scene with a series of powerful performances for the Rebels in 2012.
A shock selection in the Wallabies squad followed, however he did not receive a Test cap.
Since then, the path has been arduous, Neville moving to Queensland before arriving at the Brumbies in 2020.
He has impressed in Canberra and was again in the Wallabies squad in 2021.
He recently extended his contract and will remain at the club until the end of next year.
His form this season was superb and he played a key role in the team's lineout dominance alongside fellow Wallabies squad members Nick Frost and Darcy Swain.
Now, that elusive gold jumper could be less than 14 days away and Neville struggled to put into words what it would mean to complete his lengthy journey.
"I've had a taste of it in various forms over the years but it's good to go through the season and be named in the squad and come in here the orthodox way," he said.
"It would mean a lot (to make my Test debut). It's hard to sum up all the ways it would be special to me, but I'd definitely relish it.
"I'm keeping focused on the work I need to do to get there."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
