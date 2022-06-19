If Hudson Young was anywhere near Lake Burley Griffin he'd probably be able to walk across it.
Such was the miracle he produced to save the Canberra Raiders from another second-half fade out. And another Kalyn Ponga-inspired loss to the Newcastle Knights.
Advertisement
Instead, Young's last-gasp try gave the Green Machine a 20-18 victory at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
Young grubbered in behind the Knights line and charged on to his own ball to score with less than two minutes on the clock when all looked lost.
It's the second time this season he's produced last-gasp heroics, having also done it against Cronulla.
"I don't think he would've liked to have heard what I said in the box when he kicked it on tackle three, but I did say good try straight away after it," Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said with a laugh.
"He's actually very skilful. Hudson practises that sort of stuff. I've got to try and stop him from flick passing and that sort of stuff."
Until then it was going to be all about Elliott Whitehead's sin-binning - and he was put on report - for a late shot on Ponga.
Stuart was emphatic when asked about whether his co-captain should've been sent to the bin and put the blow torch on the NRL Bunker, feeling referee Ashley Klein had initially made the right call.
The Canberra coach had similar sentiments for when Whitehead was penalised for a strip when Knights five-eighth Anthony Milford had simply let go of the ball.
"I don't believe it was a sin bin. It could've cost us," Stuart said.
"I believe [referee Ashley Klein] got that right, but he's got someone in his ear telling him he's got to get sin-binned.
"So whoever is in his ear telling him he's got to get sin-binned is wrong."
It would've also been about Ponga's brilliant second half - despite suffering from the affects of gastro for the past two days.
And it would've been about another Canberra second-half stumble as they gave up a 14-0 lead to find themselves 18-14 behind as the clock ticked down.
Knights second-rower Tyson Frizell will have to go through concussion protocols after failing his head injury assessment, while Raiders winger James Schiller hurt potentially broken his collarbone - but he had to stay on field for about five minutes because Canberra had run out of interchanges.
Raiders five-eighth Matt Frawley was put on report for a crusher tackle, but shouldn't have any concerns.
The Raiders shot out to their lead off the back of tries to Nick Cotric, courtesy of a Joe Tapine cut-put pass, Matt Timoko and Xavier Savage.
Advertisement
Tapine's pass comes on top of his power-running game that's taken him to being one of, if not the, best props in the game.
But the tide started to turn just before half-time when Ponga put Kurt Mann over to make it 14-6 at the break - bringing back memories of Wagga Wagga last year when the Knights overcame a 16-0 half-time deficit to win 24-16.
Ponga grubbered in behind for Mat Croker to score while Whitehead was in the sin-bin.
"He couldn't eat and I could tell it was going to be a real ask for him, but Kalyn being Kalyn he said he needed to be out there," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said.
"He hasn't eaten for a few days. There's not much of him as it is, but he's just gassed at the moment."
Advertisement
Ex-Raider Edrick Lee scored off the back of an Adam Clune break.
The Bunker saved Savage's blushes after he'd initially stopped a Clune 40-20 attempt, only to lose the ball to Lee and watch helplessly as the winger galloped away to score under the posts - but Enari Tuala was ruled to have knocked on.
Then up stepped Young with his last (two) minute-heroics.
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA RAIDERS 20 (Nick Cotric, Matt Timoko, Xavier Savage, Hudson Young tries; Jamal Fogarty 2 goals) bt NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 18 (Kurt Mann, Mat Croker, Edrick Lee tries; Kalyn Ponga 3 goals) at Canberra Stadium. Referee: Ashley Klein.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.