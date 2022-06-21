"If the 'consultative' national approach continues in a positive vein then of course it will be better than the seemingly narrow minded point scoring of the Morrison government. Let's hope they can 'fix' so many areas of neglect cooperatively, effectively and efficiently in the interest of the common good! So, yes to good government. Adding another year of schooling needs to be better targeted to benefit children from poorer socio-economic groups, not just a blanket approach. Funding educational equity comes from the redistribution of resources away from those who don't need it to those who do, a la Gonski." - Chris