A man has said he had a "brain snap" and "overreacted" when he punched a random woman unconscious at a Civic bus interchange in February.
James Dallas Robson, 31, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon, after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Robson had just arrived in Canberra with his dog, after walking from Goulburn, when he crossed paths with the victim, who was shouting as she got off the light rail.
The victim kicked Robson's dog, who was not on a leash, causing him to shout "Don't f--- with my f---ing dog" and punch the woman in the face.
The woman fell to the ground unconscious at the Alinga Street bus interchange, leaving her with a swollen head and a fractured collarbone.
Robson appeared, via audio-visual link, from the Alexander Maconochie Centre where he was on remand.
Benjamin Rutzou, Robson's lawyer, said the 31-year-old was homeless at the time and suffering from a "deteriorating mental state" including paranoia, psychosis and schizophrenia.
"Deterrence has been achieved through 138 days spent in custody," Mr Rutzou said.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston sentenced Robson to seven months in prison, which he suspended from Monday.
Robson will therefore be released after serving four-and-a-half months behind bars, with a 12-month good behaviour order to now take effect.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
