James Robson had 'brain snap' when he punched woman unconscious on Alinga Street

ST
By Soofia Tariq
June 20 2022 - 7:30pm
CCTV footage shows James Robson attacking a stranger and knocking her unconscious in Canberra's city centre. Video: Supplied

A man has said he had a "brain snap" and "overreacted" when he punched a random woman unconscious at a Civic bus interchange in February.

