The days are going to get longer. Ancient peoples have long known it - which is why the winter solstice has had such resonance throughout time.
Until even today.
Some people have odd ways of celebrating the shortest day of the year. In Canberra, about 250 people stripped off at dawn and went for a swim in Lake Burley Griffin. Or not quite a swim, more like a squeal, a quick dip under and then a squeal again back to shore.
A few did actually swim out to pontoons in the water which was not technically freezing - if it was it would have been ice - but it was cold.
Lauren Bryde travelled up from Invergarden in Victoria for the pleasure of taking off all her clothes in the cold. She was the first to take the plunge and the last out.
"Getting naked is a bit of a hobby," she said. She's been bungee jumping naked four times.
"But it's for such a good cause too." The cause was the Lifeline mental health support service.
And if you had been wondering why it's called the solstice, the word comes from two Latin root words 'sol' and 'sistere'. It means 'sun' (sol, as in where we derive 'solar') and 'to stand still' (sistere). Literally meaning, when the sun stands still. So now you know.
Even though the days will now get longer, it doesn't mean that the energy bills will get smaller. The hikes are still on the way.
It's prompted the consumer and energy watchdogs to investigate energy price gouging allegations.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and Australian Energy Regulator will conduct a joint probe into alleged market gaming by power companies including energy supply removal and dishonest bidding leading to price manipulation.
The NSW government has made a record $33 billion investment in the state's health system, which the state premier says will deliver world-class health care.
But, on the other hand, thousands of NSW public school and Catholic school teachers will go on strike next week after the state budget failed to deliver an improved pay offer. The teachers' unions gave premier Dominic Perrottet an ultimatum to improve the three per cent pay offering.
A speech by a Network 10 journalist has led to the postponement of the trial of the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins.
Lisa Wilkinson made comments surrounding the case to a live audience of some 885,000 viewers on Sunday night, when she won a Silver Logie award for an interview conducted with the alleged victim.
ACT Chief Justice Lucy McCallum said she was putting off the start of the trial at the territory's Supreme Court "with gritted teeth".
She cited the "crowing" of the journalist which gave rise to publicity with the capacity to "obliterate" the distinction between an allegation and proof of guilt.
The rape is alleged to have happened when the accused and Ms Higgins were Liberal staffers at Parliament House.
It is not clear when the trial will now go ahead.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
