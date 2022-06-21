They're the Sydney Roosters who were crowing after taking down the all-conquering Brisbane Broncos.
Now they're the NSW Sky Blues looking to knock Queensland off their Women's State of Origin perch.
There's seven Roosters NRLW premiers in the Sky Blues' 22 that will take on the Maroons at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
Not to mention NSW coach Kylie Hilder, who was an assistant coach for the Roosters' grand final triumph.
They knocked the Broncos out in the semi-finals - the first time Brisbane hadn't won the NRLW premiership.
Sky Blues star Jessica Sergis said it was something they'd discussed in the wake of their grand final glory - replicating it on the Origin stage.
But Sergis knows that's easier said than done, with the likes of Maroons halfback Ali Brigginshaw steering the Queensland ship.
There's a reason the Maroons have won the past two Origin series - albeit with both held on the Sunshine Coast during the pandemic.
But revenge is a dish best served cold, which makes Canberra in June the perfect place to end their run.
NSW arrived in the capital on Tuesday to begin their Origin preparations, giving them a full extra day over the Maroons to acclimatise.
"Fingers crossed. We actually spoke about it after that grand final and it was obviously the two Sydney teams up in Queensland so it did give us a little bit of confidence knowing if we can knock out all the Queensland teams in the NRLW then when we come together as the NSW squad we can be just as strong," Sergis said.
"It gave us a little bit of confidence in that aspect thinking about that, but who knows.
"State of Origin, it's a completely different game once you step on that field so who knows what can happen.
"As a squad it does give us that little bit more confidence."
Blues forward Sarah Togatuki played a crucial role in the Roosters' premiership success, winning the Karyn Murphy Medal for best on ground in the grand final.
It's the first time a Bronco hasn't won the medal.
She charged for 161 run metres, made a linebreak and five tackle busts, had an offload and made 21 tackles.
The 24-year-old's looking to bring that same energy when she comes off the bench for the Sky Blues on Friday night.
She said Hilder had brought that successful game plan with her from the Roosters and was using it as part of their plan to take down Queensland.
"It was massive and all credit goes to the people that we had around us girls - especially the coach," Togatuki said
"And now we have Kylie, who was a part of the staff for the Roosters.
"She's taken away what we use in our game plan against the Broncos girls and it's definitely now in our game plan against the Queenslanders."
There's a strong combination in the NSW backline with three Roosters outside backs - including centre pairing Sergis and Isabelle Kelly.
But there's also almost all of the St George Illawarra grand final spine to bring even greater combination from clubland.
Dragons fullback Emma Tonegato, halfback Rachael Pearson and hooker Keeley Davis all know each other's games well.
"We've got the likes of Emma Tonegato coming in, Rachael Pearson being our starting half," Sergis said.
"Those two playing together in the Dragons, that's a step forward.
"We feel pretty good. Camp's been pretty fun, it's been very chill and we're just gelling really nicely together."
The powerful Togatuki has set her sights on being involved as early as she can, helping to lift her teammates when she comes on the park.
And she has an added motivation to call upon when she needs a lift. Her faith.
"I can't waste any minute that I play of footy. When you're in the game at half-time and you just want to go to the end I really use that as my big motivation - I've got to keep in the game for [Jesus Christ], he really is my hero," Togatuki said.
WOMEN'S STATE OF ORIGIN
Friday: NSW v Queensland at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm.
NSW squad: 1. Emma Tonegato, 2. Yasmin Clydsdale, 3. Jess Sergis, 4. Isabelle Kelly, 5. Tiana Penitani, 6. Kirra Dibb, 7. Rachael Pearson, 8. Simaima Taufa, 9. Keeley Davis, 10. Millie Boyle, 11. Kezie Apps (c), 12. Shaylee Bent, 13. Hannah Southwell. Interchange: 14. Quincy Dodd, 15. Sarah Togatuki, 16. Caitlan Johnston, 17. Olivia Kernick. Reserves: 18. Sam Bremner, 19. Teagan Berry, 20. Filomina Hanisi, 21. Talei Holmes, 22. Corban Baxter.
Queensland squad: 1. Tamika Upton, 2. Emily Bass, 3. Evania Pelite, 4. Shenae Ciesiolka, 5. Julia Robinson, 6. Tarryn Aiken, 7. Ali Brigginshaw, 8. Chelsea Lenarduzzi, 9. Brittany Breayley-Nati, 10. Shannon Mato, 11. Tallisha Harden, 12. Tazmin Gray, 13. Destiny Brill. Interchange: 14. Lauren Brown, 15. Jessika Elliston, 16. Steph Hancock, 17. Tiana Raftstrand-Smith. Reserves: 18. Zahara Temara, 19. Karina Brown, 20. Romy Teitzel, 21. Keilee Joseph, 22. Sara Sautia.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
