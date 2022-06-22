The Canberra Times
NDIS price limits to rise from next month: BIll Shorten

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
June 22 2022
NDIS Minister Bill Shorten has framed the price changes as a win for participants and providers. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Price limits for National Disability Insurance Scheme services delivered by support workers will rise 9 per cent from next month, in a decision the Labor government is framing as a win for participants and providers.

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

