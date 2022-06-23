"The Reserve Bank has only ever had one tool in its toolbox, and that's interest/cash rates. It has a long-and-not-so-proud history of acting after the horse has bolted, and this time it's no different. A steady rise in interest rates now is only playing catch-up for what it should have done earlier. We are fortunate in not having a mortgage, but we do have two savings accounts with our bank. It has passed on the 0.25 percentage point increase to one account, and the 0.50 point increase to the other, but not the full 0.75 point rise to either. No doubt it will hold back part of any further increases as well in order to increase its profits. Banks really are bastards." - Bob