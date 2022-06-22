Miniature train rides this Sunday - and a visiting steam loco

The Canberra Miniature Railway is having miniature train rides on Sunday with an exciting steam loco visiting as well.
The steam locomotive Hunslet Austerity will be the star attraction, with the railway open from 10am to 2.30pm, with a choice of two tracks.
Advertisement
The railway is on Jerrabomberra Avenue at Symonston. The canteen will be open.
All day ride tickets are discounted if purchased at www.trybooking/eventlist/cmr
All day and single ride tickets can also be bought on site on the day.
Don't forget to wear enclosed footwear - no thongs or sandals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.