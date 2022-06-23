The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Katrina Fanning Shield: Queanbeyan Blues, Woden Valley Rams players out to impress before women's State of Origin

By Patrick Gaynor
Updated June 23 2022 - 6:23am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teliya Hetaraka is out to impress in the women's Origin curtain-raiser. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Queanbeyan Blues star Teliya Hetaraka says it will be an "amazing opportunity" to play for an NRLW contract in the women's State of Origin curtain-raiser.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.