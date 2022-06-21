Blue and maroon are the iconic jersey colours of State of Origin, but some players running out on Friday night don't even know which colour they'll wear yet.
A generation of young women players will get to see the best in their game at home when the Women's State of Origin makes its debut appearance at Canberra Stadium.
Mollie Newman, Ella Bianchini, Amelia Bartlett and Hikari Robinson from UC High School Kaleen will have a close up view, playing in a half-time match against Young High.
Like the main game, the junior teams will be wearing the sky blue of NSW or the maroon of Queensland.
"I find it really interesting because usually it's always like men [playing] but because it's women, I feel like it's an even better chance because they're showing what they can do," Ella said.
"I feel like if we go [play at Canberra Stadium] ... then they can see that more women players are going to come in soon."
This inspiring opportunity holds a big question mark on what state the team will represent as they most likely won't know what colours they're wearing until the day.
"We're hoping to get New South Wales jerseys ... we're going to ask [for] them," Ella said.
"We don't know if we're playing for Queensland or New South Wales yet, I'm hoping for New South Wales," Mollie said.
However contention was raised in the team as Hikari said "I go for Queensland".
The Origin match is a huge boost to women's rugby league in Canberra and comes just after the Canberra Raiders were approved to enter the NRLW from next season.
While they don't all support the same state, the group were united on one thing when it came to their half-time match against Young High School: "we want to win".
"I love playing it too, because of the tackles and the hard knocks and stuff and it gets me excited ... that's why I played it and this opportunity made me like it more," Hikari said.
"My family's really big rugby [league] supporters so kind of just wanted to give it a try," Amelia said.
Coaches for the high school team, Nicky Davies, Darby Medlyn and Rourke O'Sullivan, all believed the opportunity for the group was something "they will remember for the rest of their lives".
"I started playing footy not long ago, when I was in school we didn't have any opportunities like this so it's really good that they're starting to bring it into schools and get the girls involved young," Ms Davies said.
"Those pathways weren't there for girls for a long period of time ... so they can see a bit of a goal just to aspire to in the future if they want to do that," Mr O'Sullivan said.
The NRL Women's State of Origin will be at GIO Stadium on Friday with kickoff at 7.45pm. Tickets are available at Ticketek.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
