Putting on the New Zealand jersey is always a special occasion for Joe Tapine, but in the upcoming Test against Tonga in Auckland on Saturday that moment will be even more significant.
Tapine was buzzing after the Raiders' 20-18 win over Newcastle on Sunday, not just because of yet another dominant and inspirational performance for his side, but also because he is now set to be reunited with family he hasn't seen in years.
"I've been waiting for this for a while and going back to New Zealand, seeing my sister and my dad - it's going to be huge," Tapine said.
"I can't wait to see them. I haven't seen them in about three or four years, so it's going to be emotional, but it's going to be good to play in front of them."
Tapine and fellow Kiwi Jordan Rapana immediately headed to Sydney on Sunday evening to fly out to Auckland Monday morning and join their New Zealand teammates in camp.
While in his home country for rugby league duties, Tapine is relishing the opportunity to catch up with family and friends.
"My mum's over here [in Australia], and my brother, but just my sister and my dad I haven't seen them for a while," he said. "It's been a long couple years where I haven't gotten to go back."
Tapine continued his blistering form in Canberra on the weekend.
The prop had a game-high 203 run-metres that included 75 post-contact metres, he delivered a cut-out pass try assist to Nick Cotric, and his decisive regather in the final minutes to get back in play inches out from his own try-line allowed the Raiders to march up the other end of the field and score the game-winner.
Earlier this season Ricky Stuart described Tapine as currently being one of the "best front-rowers in the world" and his incredible form this season makes it a hard statement to deny.
The Raiders coach reiterated that sentiment in a glowing review of the 28-year-old after Sunday's game, and also suggested Tapine is worthy of the New Zealand captaincy with many younger Pasifika players looking up to him.
Tapine confirmed that taking on leadership roles is something he's been working towards with Stuart's help and he'd welcome the Kiwi captaincy from New Zealand coach Michael Maguire if given the honour.
"It's one of my goals to captain my country and the club," Tapine said. "I've let Stick know that it's one of my goals. I aim for big goals and working on my leadership that's one of them.
"If it happens, it happens, but I'm still working towards it."
Tapine said his efforts in leading by example for the Raiders is the reward for years of progress.
"It's kind of starting to show a bit more now," he said.
"I've been working away in the background. I'm happy that everyone's seen what I've been working on."
The Raiders will now enjoy the week off with two State of Origin fixtures - Women's Origin on Friday in Canberra, and Men's Origin in Perth on Sunday - in addition to an international rugby league feast held on Saturday with the New Zealand and Tonga showdown at Mount Smart Stadium, while Samoa take on the Cook Islands, and Fiji face Papua New Guinea in a double-header in Sydney.
"It's going to be a sea of red, but the atmosphere is ridiculous," Tapine said of the Tonga clash.
"They've got a solid pack too, so it'll be a mean match-up in the middle. They've got a big squad and quality players, so I think that's where the game is going to be won."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
