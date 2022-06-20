Pride is on the line for the NSW Sky Blues.
NSW has not managed to win the annual women's State of Origin clash since 2019, Queenslander taking the shield over the last two years.
That is driving the side in Friday's one-off Origin clash at Canberra Stadium, not the fact it may also act as the decider in next year's two-game series as well.
"Regardless of that we want to win the game," Sky Blues prop Millie Boyle said.
"We haven't won in two years, so that's going to be all the drive that we need to win."
The NRL announced it would expand women's Origin to a two-game series as part of the expansion of the women's code.
The move attracted criticism from NRLW players and coaches, who questioned what would happen in the event of a draw. Game officials explained if it was a draw in 2023, the victorious 2022 team would retain the shield.
An addition to the motivation for the Blues to right the wrongs of the last two years is the semi-home ground advantage.
The last two Origin battles have been played in Maroon country.
Newcastle Knights marquee player Boyle said the capital would be a lot friendlier to NSW than it was for Queensland.
"We're going to take [Canberra Stadium] as a home advantage," Boyle said.
"For the past two years, with COVID, no one from NSW was actually able to even come up and watch, or any family, because the borders were shut.
"So it's going to be be nice that everyone can finally watch the Origin, and everyone can have their family there, too.
"I'm living here at the moment, so I've got a fair bit of family and friends coming to the game."
Another test on Friday will come off the field, with the crowd numbers to provide an indicator to the NRL for next year, when the Canberra Raiders enter the NRLW as an expansion side.
Boyle said the players hoped to see a big crowd full of Canberrans, NSW fans, family, friends and the next generation in the stands at Bruce.
"It'll be good to see the women's game gathering that support, and hopefully [Canberra Stadium] will be the home ground for the Raiders [in the NRLW]," the 24-year-old said.
"So it's very exciting times with the competition growing, and we'd love to see as many people as we can down at GIO, but obviously they'll need to put on all of their layers as it's a late game in the middle of winter.
"It'd mean so much to us and to the game as well."
Four players who will be grateful it is taking place so close to Blues country are the ones set to make their debut on Friday, including Emma Tonegato, Rachael Pearson, Olivia Kernick and Caitlan Johnston.
Hooker Keeley Davis is the only member of the spine to have played in last year's 8-6 Origin loss.
Pearson will make her Origin debut at halfback, joined by her Dragons teammate, fullback Emma Tonegato.
Five-eighth Kirra Dibb joins the halves pairing and will play her first Origin match since 2019.
Boyle praised the strength of her side heading into contest but acknowledged the strength of the Maroons side for a key reason.
"What helps them is that they've played together, in their combinations, for so long," she said.
NSW v Queensland, Canberra Stadium, Friday, 7.45pm:
NSW
1. Emma Tonegato 2. Yasmin Clydsdale 3. Jess Sergis 4. Isabelle Kelly 5. Tiana Penitani 6. Kirra Dibb 7. Rachael Pearson 8. Simaima Taufa 9. Keeley Davis 10. Millie Boyle 11. Kezie Apps (c) 12. Shaylee Bent 13. Hannah Southwell. Bench: 14. Quincy Dodd 15. Sarah Togatuki 16. Caitlan Johnston 17. Olivia Kernick. Reserves: 18. Sam Bremner 19. Teagan Berry 20. Filomina Hanisi 21. Talei Holmes 22. Corban Baxter.
QUEENSLAND
1. Tamika Upton 2. Emily Bass 3. Evania Pelite 4. Shenae Ciesiolka 5. Julia Robinson 6. Tarryn Aiken 7. Ali Brigginshaw 8. Chelsea Lenarduzzi 9. Brittany Breayley-Nati 10. Shannon Mato 11. Tallisha Harden 12. Tazmin Gray 13. Destiny Brill. Bench: 14. Lauren Brown 15. Jessika Elliston 16. Steph Hancock 17. Reserves: Tiana Raftstrand-Smith 18. Zahara Temara 19. Karina Brown 20. Romy Teitzel 21. Keilee Joseph 22. Sara Sautia.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
