Tour Down Under women's stage event earns UCI WorldTour event ranking

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated June 17 2022 - 9:30am, first published 7:33am
The women's event at the Tour Down Under is set to be added to the world tour. Picture: Supplied

Australia's cycling scene has been given a boost with the Tour Down Under being elevated to a top tier ranking next year.

