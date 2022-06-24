Tweaks will be made to the contentious new job seeker obligations system ahead of its introduction next month, Employment Minister Tony Burke has confirmed.
But antipoverty advocates want the Labor government to go further, continuing to press for a 90-day suspension on penalties to allow job seekers time to adjust to the new system.
Advertisement
Under the new regime, most job seekers will have to obtain 100 "points" per month, including through job interviews, paid work, training and work-for-the-dole, in return for income support.
It will replace the existing system which includes a blanket requirement for recipients to apply for 20 jobs each month.
The new model is designed to provide job seekers with more flexibility and choice on meeting their mutual obligations.
Critics have lashed the new scheme, with the Australian Unemployed Workers' Union arguing it was designed to "brutalise" people in dire economic circumstances.
Mr Burke has resisted pressure to scrap or delay the implementation of the system, which is part of the shift from jobactive to Workforce Australia.
However, Mr Burke has confirmed last-minute changes will be made ahead of the rollout next month.
He said job seekers would be able to continue to meet their obligations through making 20 applications per month.
"If you want to be able to keep doing the same thing, you'll be able to," he told ABC's RN Breakfast on Friday morning.
Mr Burke said historic demerit points would be wiped, allowing recipients to start the new system with a "clean slate".
He said the new Labor government also wanted to make that job seekers didn't have to miss or stop a training course which could prepare them for full-time work in order to meet their mutual obligation requirements.
"If there is a course that is going to get them more job ready, whether it be a skills course or an English language course or whatever it might be, I want them to finish it," he said.
The Canberra Times understands a formal announcement on the changes will be made in the coming days.
Antipoverty Centre spokesperson Kristin O'Connell welcomed the decision to wipe demerit points ahead of the shift to the new system.
But she said the government should suspend penalties for the first three months of the rollout to allow "adequate time" for recipients and the department in charge of the system to adjust.
"Our biggest concern at the moment is about this confusion, because people have been getting very unclear and inconsistent and incomplete information from the department about these changes," she said.
"A [90-day suspension of penalties] provides so much space for everyone to take a breath and figure out their situation, whether they are [a recipient] in the system or whether they are a worker in the system."
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.