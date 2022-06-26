The Canberra Times
Canberra driver Harry Bates wins third rally round in a row

By Peter Brewer
Updated June 26 2022 - 8:42am, first published 5:30am
Powering on ... Harry Bates and Coral Taylor posted the fastest times in every special stage in Tasmania. Picture: Jack Martin

Canberra brothers and rally rivals Harry and Lewis Bates finished one-two for the ACT-based Toyota Gazoo rally team in Launceston on Sunday, reigning champion Harry Bates unbeaten all weekend in the Tasmanian round of the national title chase.

