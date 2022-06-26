An abdominal niggle could be the only thing that prevents Nick Kyrgios from making a deep run at Wimbledon, tennis legend Wally Masur believes.
The Canberra talent withdrew from last week's Mallorca Open after the injury flared up before his second-round clash.
The injury came after a successful month of tennis, Kyrgios making deep runs in Stuttgart and Halle.
The decision to pull out of his final grass court tune-up was precautionary, the 27-year-old not willing to risk further damage before Wimbledon begins on Monday.
The courts at the All England Lawn Tennis Club are the site of one of Kyrgios' finest moments, the then 19-year-old progressing to the quarter-finals in 2014.
Given his form, Masur said the enigmatic talent had the chance to recreate the heroics that saw him defeat Rafael Nadal during that run.
"Nick is one of the best players in the world on any surface, let alone grass," Masur said.
"He's so dangerous on grass. We've seen in his results over the last few weeks that he's right there.
"I always say there's no substitute for winning and matchplay and he's placed himself well. We know with his game, he's an unbelievably dangerous player not to be seeded."
Kyrgios received some favours in the draw, the unseeded Australian handed a relatively smooth path to the second week.
He will open his campaign against British wildcard Paul Juub on Tuesday before a potential second-round clash with 26th seed Filip Krajinovic.
Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas looms in the third round, while Kyrgios will have to reach the semi-final to play Nadal and the final to face Novak Djokovic.
Kyrgios is also set to reunite with doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis as they look to add a second grand slam win to their name.
Australia's top-ranked male, Alex de Minaur is set for a first-round clash with Bolivian Hugo Dellien.
While the date with Tsitsipas looms as a major test, Kyrgios will take confidence from his victory in their recent clash in Halle.
As is so often he case, Kygios' ability to remain focused on the task at hand will play a major role in determining how far he progresses in the tournament.
For Masur, it was vital Kyrgios did not allow minor quibbles to derail his campaign.
"He's a mercurial player, that's who he is," Masur said.
"He's got the game to make a deep run, it's about dealing with all the other stuff that comes at a big event.
"Dealing with that pressure off the court over the two weeks and finding yourself in a good frame of mind is hugely important.
"The tennis is there, he has an extraordinary ability to lift against top players. The big names and big moments aren't daunting for him.
"That won't be a problem. What he needs to do is maintain equilibrium over the course of the fortnight."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
