"In the lead-up to his first federal win as leader in the Canadian election in 2015, Justin Trudeau was cognisant of the fact that his party was starting in third place. His country was beset with differing groups vying for a voice and power. His maxim was to acknowledge that everyone was different and everyone had their own opinion. His task was to listen and get everyone to work together despite their differences ... for the sake of their country. He is still the leader and PM. Anthony Albanese has this same opportunity now. And he should call out the Opposition and those negative interests who simply want to have a cheap pot shot at his government. The opportunity is now for better governance - from all sides (and the media)." - Dave