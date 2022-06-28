Canberra's iconic National Multicultural Festival will be back in 2023, following cancellations in the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the three-day festival is expected to be bigger and better than ever, with an expansion into Glebe Park.
ACT Multicultural Affairs Minister Tara Cheyne said the event would be an embodiment of Canberra as a diverse and inclusive city.
"We're planning on making this one to remember," she said.
"[The festival will be] a three-day event where multicultural communities showcase and share their culture, history and heritage through food, art, song and dance."
The festival was controversially cancelled in 2022, despite Floriade and Summernats going ahead.
In 2023, the event will be held on February 17 to 19 and the grants program will open on July 25.
Ms Cheyne said there will also be a doubling of festival grants funding.
"I'm happy to announce that this year there is a doubling of the festival grants funding, from $90,000 to $180,000", she said.
"This will allow even greater participation from the community as stallholders and performers. We will particularly be encouraging applications from new and emerging communities as the festival is such a great way to share their culture."
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
