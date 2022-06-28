The Chief of the Defence Force General Angus Campbell will have his term extended by two years, while the Albanese government has appointed new senior defence leaders as Australia faces the most complex national security circumstances since World War II.
Speaking to reporters in Canberra, Defence Minister Richard Marles made the announcement on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Rear-Admiral Mark Hammond is the new Chief of Navy replacing Vice-Admiral Michael Noonan.
Major-General Simon Stewart will replace Lieutenant General Rick Burr the new Chief of Army.
The new Chief of Air Force is Air-Vice Marshal Rob Chipman taking over from Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld.
Meanwhile, General Angus Campbell and the Vice Chief of the Defence Force, Vice Admiral David Johnston will extend their terms of service for two years.
READ MORE:
Additionally, the Chief of Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Greg Bilton will have his position extended for two years.
Mr Marles said the new appointments had come at a "strategically complex" time for Australia's national security.
"We arrive at a time which is as strategically complex as any since the end of the Second World War in terms of our national security and the needs of our defence procurement," he said.
More to come.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.