General Angus Campbell's term extended as Defence chief, Richard Marles appoints new ADF leaders

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated June 28 2022 - 3:08am, first published 1:30am
Defence Force chief Angus Campbell will have his contract extended. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The Chief of the Defence Force General Angus Campbell will have his term extended by two years, while the Albanese government has appointed new senior defence leaders as Australia faces the most complex national security circumstances since World War II.

