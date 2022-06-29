It's the lolly shop that takes you back - and makes you laugh.
From Choo-Choo bars to candy Love Hearts to Polly Waffles (or the latest version at least, The Great Aussie Waffle Log, that does, yes, also float in a pool), Lollys R Us is taking customers back to their childhoods. Or even back to their home country.
Lollys R Us owners Joshua Steenbergen and Kathleen Hourigan, regulars at markets in Canberra, have just opened their first bricks and mortar store, at the Majura Park Shopping Centre.
The shop is stocking more than 400 lines, including old favourites (Cobbers or Mates, depending where you grew up) some new lollies (Pig Fart anyone?) and some hard-to-get overseas treats. One of their most requested items is Monster Munch pickled onion crisps from Britain.
Peanut butter M and Ms from the United States have also just dropped. New Zealand Space Balls, chocolate and orange delights ("contains no added broccoli"), are also on the shelves. They regularly run out of Barnetts Mega Sour Lemon lollies which are supposed to be the world's most sour lollies.
Joshua and Kathleen had a pop-up shop at Majura which became a longer-term thing this week after they signed up with centre management. The shop is up the Aldi end, opposite Latorta, and they are there until September, with the option to extend.
A butcher and librarian respectively, Joshua and Kathleen have found their true passion selling lollies.
"The greatest reward for me is watching customers walk away with a smile and all lit up with a lolly they haven't seen for years," Kathleen said.
Originally from Brisbane, Joshua and Kathleen moved to Canberra in 2017 and never left.
Joshua worked as a butcher for Pialligo Estate and even came up with the recipe for its award-winning honey, mint and rosemary lamb sausages.
"I just love creating," he said.
Lollys R Us is filling the void for overseas treats after the Fyshwick newsagency, the former haven of all sweet and salty things exotic, closed down.
The couple will also be doing some on-site Willy Wonka-ing, making chocolate bark and chocolate-dipped lolly bananas and milk bottles.
They never expected to have their own store, only starting Lollys R Us for the markets in September, 2020, in the midst of COVID, but they are glad they did.
And they can't wait to share what they find.
"Everyone deserves lollies," Joshua said.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
