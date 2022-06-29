Want to leave your mark - or even your face - on new mural for Canberra?

This weekend is a chance to leave your mark - and even your face - on a new photographic mural being put together by the community around the future Kingston arts precinct and surrounds.
The Paste Your Place free community event is all happening around the Old Bus Depot Market AKA the former Transport Depot building off Wentworth Avenue, led by paste-up artists Kate Matthews and Fred McGrath Weber.
A paste-up is a form of street art, where photographs are pasted on to surfaces, in this case a new surface to be temporarily installed outside the Old Bus Depot Markets building.
Saturday sees a free workshop from 11am to 3pm for people to take photographs around the Kingston precinct, showing what they love about the public spaces and then creating a collaged photographic mural of the neighbourhood. No experience needed, all welcome. But you need to register here https://forms.gle/NT6yS8i8hey3dfT4A
At the Old Bus Depot Markets on Sunday, from 9.30am to 2.30pm, Kate and Fred will also set up a portraiture booth, inviting passers-by to join in the fun and add their face to the mural.
Why don't you come down and make your mark? It's free, no need to register.
"Paste-up is a fantastic medium for quick and easy expression, and we couldn't think of a better way to get the community, especially voices we don't always hear from, like young people, involved than by hosting the activation at the Old Bus Depot Markets," Fred said.
Paste Your Place is an artist-led project and part of a range of engagement activities to help inform the Kingston Arts Precinct, an ACT government project led by Suburban Land Agency and artsACT. More information is available at www.yoursayconversations.act.gov.au/kingston-arts-precinct.
