Bottle up | Trending

Bottle up
With a bevy of beautiful designs on offer, sometimes it's what outside that counts.
Sky drink bottle, $95. Applying his minimalist aesthetic to this everyday item, Aurélien Barbry has created an object that is functional and beautiful. georgjensen.com/en-au
Pure Avocado Face Oil, $89.95. An easily absorbed oil naturally containing 11 vitamins and 14 minerals that help hydrate skin and reduce the visible signs of ageing. tropicology.com.au
Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser, $49. A handsome opaque bottle that looks like it belongs in a day spa, but would also be right at home in your shower recess. grownalchemist.com
Olympéa Solar eau de parfum Intense, from $150. When it comes to show stopping bottles, they don't get much better than those used for fragrance. Available at Myer and David Jones.
Australia Wildlife DWS twin pack carbonating bottles, $21.95. A limited edition collection of bottles, with $1 from each sale going to animal rescue foundation WIRES. More animal designs will be released in the coming months. sodastream.com.au
Belles Matières Reggio Diffuser, $339. Handcrafted in emblematic blue glass and topped with a 100 per cent recyclable aluminium ring that encircles the eight natural, black rattan sticks. trudon.com.au
N.C.P The Piece in Gold, $315. A roll-on version of this signature fragrance that cleverly doubles as a handcrafted necklace. youtime.com
Eco-friendly cleaning products, from $18. Combining pure Australian essential oils with biodegradable ingredients that rival chemical cleaners. koala.eco
Fenty eau de parfum, $130. Singer-cum-actress-cum businesswoman Rihanna's quest was for a richly coloured bottle - brown, but also transparent - that represents all genders from across all walks of life. fentybeauty.com
Banks Botanicals non-alcoholic spirit, $49.99. Why not kick off Dry July with a beautifully bottled drop. goodnessme.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
