A Wanniassa restaurant owner has been forced to temporarily close after being broken into for the second time in a matter of months.
Bishum Raj Kunwar on Sunday morning discovered that front door of the burger restaurant he co-owns, Third Eye Grill, had been smashed overnight.
Mr Kunwar has only run the restaurant since March this year, and in April a similar incident forced it to stop operating.
"It's definitely quite hard for us in this time, and we lost lots of customers also, and then of course there is the insurance claim, a lot of money [lost], a lot of distress also," he said.
The restaurant received a lot of support from the local community at the time he said, but picking up the pieces once again will be tough.
"We are only a new business here ... and of course it's very hard for us to get back to normal and then do the right things on the right time, everything was going well for us but it's very hard for now again."
A post to a Canberra social media page advising of the temporary closure has already garnered a strong response from the community.
"We are currently unable to operate until further notice," Mr Kunwar wrote.
"We are deeply saddened, frustrated and demotivated due to this act. This is second time in two months. We are unsure of the motive. We do apologise for the inconvenience."
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
