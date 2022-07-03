The Canberra Times
Owner's distress after second break-in this year at Wanniassa restaurant, Third Eye Grill

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated July 3 2022 - 8:32am, first published 4:00am
'It's definitely hard for us,' Third Eye Grill owner Bishum Raj Kunwar said. Picture: Megan Doherty

A Wanniassa restaurant owner has been forced to temporarily close after being broken into for the second time in a matter of months.

