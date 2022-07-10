As I noted when reviewing the 2021 NPPP, group exhibitions can be awkward to review because of the diversity of imagery subject matter and quality. In a major show such as this though, there are unlikely to be poor quality works. Furthermore, with a focus on portraiture the diversity is diminished. That's not to suggest there is a sameness as there are many approaches to portraiture on display here. As in previous years, the diversity of the quality artwork delivers a powerful visual exhibition.