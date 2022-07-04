There's only so many excuses Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson can deliver before the calls will grow louder from frustrated Australian fans for him to go. But according to a former Matilda, maybe he's not completely to blame.
The Matildas copped an embarrassing 7-0 shellacking by Spain recently and backed it up with a 1-1 draw against Portugal. While it was not a first-choice side, with the Swedish coach experimenting using younger talent as a means to test their depth in the lead-up to the Women's World Cup next year, deeper concerns emerged.
Advertisement
Particularly with his response that he was "surprised people are surprised" at the disappointing result against Spain.
At the last Women's World Cup in 2019 the Matildas were tipped as one of the top chances to win it all, ranked sixth in the world with a golden generation team in superb form. Instead they narrowly advanced behind 16th-ranked Italy in the group stage and were eliminated in the round of 16 by world no. 12, Norway.
It was a result well below expectations but it was a tumultuous lead-up that included the sudden exit of long-time coach Alen Stajcic for Ante Milicic in controversial circumstances.
It could be argued the gradual slide began there, but Gustavsson was viewed as an opportunity to put the Matildas back on the right path signing on until 2024. It was a longer term hire after Milicic to work towards the 2023 Women's World Cup.
He took on a team in September 2020 than was ranked seventh in the world and since then under his leadership - which included a quarter-final exit at the Asian Cup this year - they have dropped to 12th.
But critically, it's been the performances on the pitch since Gustavsson has been at the helm that have missed the mark according to some pundits - neither producing consistent or overly impressive results, or showcasing enough promising development toward a decisive style of play that will ensure the team future success.
A former Matilda has doubts the coach is the main problem though.
"He's got quality players, so they just need to perform at that top level. I think that's something that maybe the Matildas have missed," former Matildas striker Caitlin Munoz said after she was named with Grace Gill as a Canberra United team mentor for the upcoming A-League Women season.
"While we can play some nice football, we've got to score those goals or finish those chances that they have, and sometimes they just don't. That's where the team is behind other countries.
"If they finish those opportunities - one goal can win a game - so we just really need to start pinching chances."
Munoz said Australian fans especially expect a lot out of Matildas superstar Sam Kerr and the rest of the team can assist in lightening that load with more contributors in front of goal.
"From the public it is a lot of pressure for her, but in the team I know Sam is a player that plays for the team no matter what," the two-time W-League champion said.
Now as the Women's World Cup approaches next year in Australia and New Zealand, it's anyone's guess what kind of chance the Matildas have to win the tournament or what brand of football will be played under Gustavsson. On paper, they have the pieces, but it appears they haven't been able to deliver to their full potential.
"I definitely follow the girls and their progress with the national team, it's just hard to know how they'll go at this World Cup," Munoz said.
There is an upside to the Gustavsson pressure test.
As he's shown he's determined to blood young talent, the landmark longer A-League Women season starting in November could present a greater chance for players to put their hand up and push for Matildas selection. With Canberra United's proven production line of quality players and an academy pathway to back up that depth, this season could lead to a career-making breakthrough.
Advertisement
"In the A-League Women some of the bigger Matildas names aren't playing so it's definitely an opportunity for some of the younger girls to step up and prove that they should get a shot," Munoz said.
"It should be big this season for the A-League Women and the Canberra girls who hopefully get a shot at the World Cup. Everyone wants to play a home World Cup. It'll take a breakout season for someone to get that call-up."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.