The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Spacey Jane's Caleb Harper talks Jeff Tweedy, pressure and writing album two Here Comes Everybody

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
July 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For their second album Here Comes Everybody, Spacey Jane have recommitted to their strengths of producing jangly guitar and melodic indie songs. Picture: Sam Hendel

WHEN Spacey Jane's celebrated debut album Sunlight was released during COVID's first winter, it brought a ray of sunshine that was so desperately needed by so many people.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.