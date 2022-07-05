The Canberra Times
Universities Australia chair John Dewar says we are falling further behind in research and development

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
July 5 2022 - 2:30pm
Professor John Dewar will argue that universities are essential to grow the economy, boost productivity and address critical workforce shortages. Picture: Supplied

Australia is lagging further behind other nations for investment in research and development, Universities Australia chair Professor John Dewar says.

