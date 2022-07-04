A raft of agencies have thrown a shroud of secrecy over an incident at the Royal Military College at Duntroon in the early hours of Saturday, June 4 in Canberra in which a private contractor died at the site.
A month-long investigation into the fatality has failed to provide any detail.
Mystery surrounds the full circumstances of the man's death and why he was alone at a worksite at 1.30am on Saturday when the incident occurred.
It is believed the man was killed when he was squeezed between a vehicle and a bollard. He was declared deceased at the scene.
ACT Policing confirmed its officers attended. However, as the area where the death occurred was deemed a gated construction site, it was not a road-related area and therefore would be investigated as a workplace health and safety incident.
And yet the Australian Defence Force, Comcare and Worksafe ACT have all refused to reveal even the most basic details of the fatal incident.
The Canberra Times understands the victim was a driver contracted with Spotless, part of the Downer Group of companies.
Comcare is the primary investigating agency for matters which occur on Commonwealth property. However, it said it was not investigating this incident but simply "undertaking an inspection".
"Comcare is undertaking an inspection in relation to the death of a worker at RMC Duntroon on 4 June," the national agency said a statement.
"This is an ongoing inquiry and we can't comment further."
Worksafe ACT confirmed it was "assisting" Comcare in its "inspection".
The ADF has been similarly tight-lipped.
In a statement, it said: "Defence confirms an incident has occurred resulting in the death of a contractor.
"The incident is under investigation.
"Defence is unable to provide additional information, noting the investigation is still in progress."
Comcare has referred a matter involving a Defence contractor killed during an accident in Bendigo in July 2020 to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.
On Monday, July 4, Defence contractor Thales Australia Limited was charged with breaching Commonwealth work health and safety laws over the death of a worker two days before at a manufacturing facility in Victoria.
The Commonwealth DPP has filed a single charge in the Bendigo Magistrates Court alleging the company failed in its duties under the federal Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (WHS Act) to provide a safe system of work and failing to provide information and training to workers.
This follows an incident in 2020 at Thales's Bendigo North facility where the company manufactures Hawkei vehicles for the Australian Defence Force.
The worker suffered fatal crush injuries when a subframe weighing almost 1 tonne fell on him. The charge is a category 2 offence, carrying a maximum penalty of $1.5 million. The matter returns to court on August 18.
Spotless has been contacted for comment in relation to the June 4 death. A report is being prepared for the coroner.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
