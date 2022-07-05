First claim gold at the Commonwealth Games, then help the Brumbies win the Super Rugby Pacific competition, and then maybe also bring Australia some World Rugby Sevens titles. Simple.
In the next 12 months Corey Toole is about to embark on a bumper year of rugby in both formats, but the reward will be well worth the epic juggle.
The speedy Brumbies rookie from Wagga Wagga was named as one of 12 debutants in the 13-man sevens Commonwealth Games squad, with Canberra Royals legend Sharni Williams to contest for gold at the tournament for a second time with the women's team.
"I'm really happy to be included in the squad," Toole said.
"The tough opponents will definitely be New Zealand, South Africa and Samoa, with a lot of top-tier rugby teams competing so it's not going to be easy."
It's an amazing achievement for Toole who only took up sevens recently, making his debut in green and gold in the Dubai World Rugby Sevens late last year.
"Before this I hadn't really thought too much of playing a Commonwealth Games," Toole said.
"I was coming through playing 15s and then a sevens opportunity emerged. I can't really believe it's happened."
The former Gungahlin Eagle said the squad is in a strong position to go all the way in Birmingham when the rugby sevens tournament at the Games begins on July 29 at Coventry Stadium, and as an X-factor player with speed to burn he's expecting to play a big role.
"We know as a team we can score tries when we need to," Toole said.
"Hopefully we can get a gold medal. That'd be pretty special. Words can't really describe what it would mean. It's a long way off so I have to focus on each game as it comes.
"We've been building throughout the year with a couple of World Rugby Sevens silver medals, a couple of bronze and we just got a gold medal in London in May. So I think we're building pretty nicely for the Commonwealth Games and we can have a bit of success."
After Birmingham the schedule only gets more hectic for Toole with the World Cup in September and then he'll be back in Canberra for Brumbies pre-season before the end of the year where he'll be aiming for a Super Rugby debut after sealing a new two-year contract with the team last month.
Toole doesn't intend of choosing between one rugby format over the other though, and is determined to do both concurrently if the schedule allows.
"I'll be looking to do a bit of both maybe, but my first priority is the Brumbies then depending on selection and injuries, I could possibly play some sevens, depending when the tournaments are on," he said.
"It's one of the best rugby clubs in the world and it's pretty special to be a part of, so I'm grateful and I couldn't be happier."
With a new Brumbies coach in Wallabies legend and former try-scoring machine Stephen Larkham taking the reins next season, Toole will be hoping his similar skillset will be viewed favourably.
"He ran the ball a lot so hopefully he likes what he sees from me," Toole said.
"I haven't really met Stephen yet, so it'll be interesting how he wants us to play the game. I'm pretty keen to be playing under him as he's been a very successful player and he's done a bit of coaching with the Brumbies before."
The obvious advantage Toole believes he has over players who only play 15-a-side rugby is the attacking flair with the pace he can bring to a team, he'll just have to manage the physical toll with a smaller frame than most wingers.
"It's a lot more work-rate and it's pretty hard on your body so you've just got to try and manage it best as possible," he said.
"It's helped my speed, agility and fitness. I definitely wasn't as fit as I was before coming into sevens so that helps when I come back to the 15s.
"The wingers these days are a bit bigger in 15s, so that's different. I've got to try to use my speed as an advantage because I don't really have the size."
Toole hopes he can contribute to the Brumbies next season after a heartbreaking exit from the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals last month and is inspired by his former Brumbies Academy mates getting the call-up.
"The boys that I was in the academy with for a couple of years like Tom Hooper, Luke Reimer and Rory Scott, they've all stepped up into the main squad so it'll be good to rub shoulders alongside them," Toole said.
"I've just got to have a big preseason under my belt, take it week by week, play well in the trial games and focus on training for now. There's a lot of good players, but you just have to put your head down and train hard.
"They were one of the best teams in the comp and lost to the Blues twice in very close matches. They can beat anyone on their day, so if we can just build on that to next year, we can have an even more successful year in 2023."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
